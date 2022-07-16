Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

