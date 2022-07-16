Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

