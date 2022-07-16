Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

