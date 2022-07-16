Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.