Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 3rd Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $135,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
