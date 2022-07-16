Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 229.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.06.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

