Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 933.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after buying an additional 483,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,590,000 after buying an additional 482,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.8 %

AEE stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.