Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.