Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is TFG Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

