Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,761,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 106,642 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $482,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

