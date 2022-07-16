Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,477 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.