Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $5,747,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

