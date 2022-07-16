Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 154,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

