Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Apple stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

