Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.