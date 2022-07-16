Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 324.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $30.71 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

