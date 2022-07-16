Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.