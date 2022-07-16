Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 400 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.