Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Artesian Resources worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $50.54 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

