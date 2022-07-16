ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 137.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

ASE Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

ASX opened at $5.35 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

