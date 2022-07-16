Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 14,815 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.63% of Powell Industries worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 48,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 358,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWL opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $266.93 million, a PE ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.20. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.85 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -452.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Powell Industries

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.