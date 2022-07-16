Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

