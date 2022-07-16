Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 77,198 LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.68% of LCNB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.85 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford acquired 3,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,975.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $117,496 in the last 90 days. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

