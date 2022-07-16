Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,719 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.75% of Mistras Group worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 164,999 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 452,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mistras Group Stock Up 3.4 %

MG opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $161.66 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mistras Group

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.