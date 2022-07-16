Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $17.35 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

