Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 238.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $341,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.