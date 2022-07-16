Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 147 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 78.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in American Tower by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 50,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day moving average of $249.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.73.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

