Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 553,155 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.01% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 157,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADVM. Truist Financial raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 116,925 shares of company stock worth $111,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

