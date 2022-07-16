Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 946 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,354,000 after buying an additional 116,603 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,453,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 65,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $364.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.07. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $383.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on argenx from €390.00 ($390.00) to €430.00 ($430.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.18.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

