Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,705,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DSGX opened at $64.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

