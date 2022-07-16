Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Flushing Financial worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 52.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

FFIC opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

