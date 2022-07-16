Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

