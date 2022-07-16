Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,286 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $238.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

