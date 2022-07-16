Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 639,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 489,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.21%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

