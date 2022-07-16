Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.65.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
