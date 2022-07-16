Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

