Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.45 Million Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,983 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of SP Plus worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

