Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.54 Million in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

UMBF stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.