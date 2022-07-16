Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184,131 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.52% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance
NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.26. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.
Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
