Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

