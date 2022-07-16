Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 457,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 92,517 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 663,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $6,066,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

