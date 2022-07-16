Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 136,926 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.78% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

