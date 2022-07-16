Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 367 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $619.75 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

