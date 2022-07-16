Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 604 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.25% of Koppers worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Koppers by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Koppers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.86. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

