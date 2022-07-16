Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 42,364 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 2,195.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

