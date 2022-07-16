Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of SI-BONE worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Insider Activity

SI-BONE Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $51,716.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,609.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $26,570.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,293.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $51,716.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,609.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $369,455 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

