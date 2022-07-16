Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,633 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Standex International worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Standex International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SXI opened at $81.85 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $121.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $987.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

