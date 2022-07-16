Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,035 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,878,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after acquiring an additional 252,111 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after acquiring an additional 183,150 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $12,497,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.6 %

WFG stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.32.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

