Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,919 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of LiveRamp worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

