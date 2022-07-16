Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,057 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of StoneX Group worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $561,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $561,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,820 shares of company stock worth $2,329,163 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

